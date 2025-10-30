What is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU)

Lulu The Ostrich (LULU) is a cryptocurrency token launched on the Solana-based Bags launchpad platform, with transaction fees directed to support Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Universal Ostrich Farms is a family-run establishment that has raised healthy ostriches for over 30 years and is currently engaged in legal efforts to prevent a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The token aims to raise awareness and provide financial support for the farm's legal and operational expenses.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Resource Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) How much is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) worth today? The live LULU price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LULU to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of LULU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lulu the Ostrich? The market cap for LULU is $ 8.22K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LULU? The circulating supply of LULU is 999.93M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LULU? LULU achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LULU? LULU saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of LULU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LULU is -- USD . Will LULU go higher this year? LULU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LULU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

