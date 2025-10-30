The live Lulu the Ostrich price today is 0 USD. Track real-time LULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LULU price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lulu the Ostrich price today is 0 USD. Track real-time LULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LULU price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lulu the Ostrich Price (LULU)

1 LULU to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:12:06 (UTC+8)

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Price Information (USD)

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LULU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LULU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LULU has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -0.93% over 24 hours, and -2.33% in the past 7 days.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Lulu the Ostrich is $ 8.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LULU is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999927473.3870248. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.22K.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lulu the Ostrich to USD was $ 0.

What is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU)

Lulu The Ostrich (LULU) is a cryptocurrency token launched on the Solana-based Bags launchpad platform, with transaction fees directed to support Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. Universal Ostrich Farms is a family-run establishment that has raised healthy ostriches for over 30 years and is currently engaged in legal efforts to prevent a cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The token aims to raise awareness and provide financial support for the farm’s legal and operational expenses.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Resource

Official Website

Lulu the Ostrich Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lulu the Ostrich.

Check the Lulu the Ostrich price prediction now!

LULU to Local Currencies

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LULU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lulu the Ostrich (LULU)

How much is Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) worth today?
The live LULU price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LULU to USD price?
The current price of LULU to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lulu the Ostrich?
The market cap for LULU is $ 8.22K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LULU?
The circulating supply of LULU is 999.93M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LULU?
LULU achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LULU?
LULU saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of LULU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LULU is -- USD.
Will LULU go higher this year?
LULU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LULU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

