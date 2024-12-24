Lucidao Price (LCD)
The live price of Lucidao (LCD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 93.80K USD. LCD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lucidao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.31 USD
- Lucidao price change within the day is -10.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 276.81M USD
During today, the price change of Lucidao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lucidao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lucidao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lucidao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-96.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-97.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lucidao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-10.87%
-34.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LUCIDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a mission to bring together a community of oracles and users to construct infrastructure that bridges the crypto and physical worlds. Rather than viewing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as simply speculative investments, LUCIDAO strives to promote widespread acceptance and trust through their practical applications. Established in 2021 by a group of Swiss-based entrepreneurs, developers, and marketers who share a passion for all things crypto, LUCIDAO underwent thorough security audits by Peckshield before its official launch. The organization has also partnered with MME legal to ensure ongoing development. Their inaugural dApp, Altr, is a decentralized marketplace for luxury collectibles, including watches, classic cars and wines.
