LRT Squared Price (LRT2)
The live price of LRT Squared (LRT2) today is 2,281.92 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.18M USD. LRT2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LRT Squared Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.09K USD
- LRT Squared price change within the day is +4.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.03K USD
Get real-time price updates of the LRT2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LRT2 price information.
During today, the price change of LRT Squared to USD was $ +92.36.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LRT Squared to USD was $ +643.6703020800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LRT Squared to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LRT Squared to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +92.36
|+4.22%
|30 Days
|$ +643.6703020800
|+28.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LRT Squared: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
+4.22%
-29.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LRT² (read as LRT Squared) is a unified restaking rewards protocol as a vault which holds the rewards tokens as underlying assets. Through LRT², LRT projects can pool restaking network protocol rewards into a single vault and issue vault share tokens to their stakers (or distributor contract). This system cuts transaction costs and streamlines the rewards process, great for those with smaller stakes who might find it easier to manage and trade their shares collectively.
