Lox Network is the world's first blockchain mobile security network and brings a revolutionary proof-of-ownership use case to NFTs. The network, powered by the decentralized XRP Ledger for its speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.
Lox Network uses a three-token ecosystem consisting of LOX, SmartLOX, and SmartNFT, all relying on each other to prove you own a specific mobile phone in case it's lost, stolen, or you need to show a buyer proof of ownership before selling it. SmartNFT is an NFT representation of the user and records this data to the XRP ledger. SmartLOX is an NFT representation of a mobile device that includes the make, model, and the IMEI, also recording this data to the XRP ledger. LOX is the front-end system powering the Lox Network mobile app. Lox Network bridges these two unique NFTs by pairing them together to demonstrate the owner of the two unique NFTs is the rightful owner of the device using irrefutable, publicly verified evidence pulled from the decentralized XRP ledger.
Lox Network can be used by anyone from a school student needing the phone to stay in touch with teachers and fellow students to large corporate logistics departments needing to audit and validate their mobile phone inventories. The Lox Network API can also integrate with cell service providers, insurance companies, and manufacturers alike.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lox Network (LOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
