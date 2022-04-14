Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics
Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Information
$LOUIEA memecoin , deployed and created on chain solana Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Ilts purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme.
Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $LOUIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $LOUIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $LOUIE's tokenomics, explore $LOUIE token's live price!
$LOUIE Price Prediction
Want to know where $LOUIE might be heading? Our $LOUIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.