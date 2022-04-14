Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Information

$LOUIEA memecoin , deployed and created on chain solana Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Ilts purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme.

Official Website:
https://www.louieraccoon.com/
Whitepaper:
https://t.me/megaontron

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 56.58K
$ 56.58K$ 56.58K
Total Supply:
$ 998.31M
$ 998.31M$ 998.31M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.31M
$ 998.31M$ 998.31M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.58K
$ 56.58K$ 56.58K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0020779
$ 0.0020779$ 0.0020779
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Louie the Raccoon ($LOUIE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $LOUIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $LOUIE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $LOUIE's tokenomics, explore $LOUIE token's live price!

$LOUIE Price Prediction

Want to know where $LOUIE might be heading? Our $LOUIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.