Louie Lambo Price (LAMBO)
The live price of Louie Lambo (LAMBO) today is 0.00151766 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.52M USD. LAMBO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Louie Lambo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Louie Lambo price change within the day is -3.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LAMBO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAMBO price information.
During today, the price change of Louie Lambo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Louie Lambo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Louie Lambo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Louie Lambo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Louie Lambo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
-3.89%
+11.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on January 20, 2025, Louie $Lambo is a memecoin built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Designed for the rapidly growing XRPL community, $LAMBO operates as a community-driven digital asset with a strong focus on engagement, rewards, and strategic expansion within the crypto ecosystem. Key Initiatives & Roadmap: XRP Rewards Mechanism – Holders of $LAMBO will gain access to an exclusive rewards platform that offers XRP incentives for participation and engagement. Marketing & Partnerships – $Lambo has secured partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers in the crypto space to expand its reach. The development team continues to drive community-driven marketing efforts to establish $LAMBO as a widely recognized memecoin. Centralized Exchange (CEX) Listings – Efforts are underway to secure tier-1 exchange listings, increasing accessibility, liquidity, and exposure to a global audience. NFT Integration – Future exclusive NFT drops are planned, allowing holders to engage with the $LAMBO ecosystem through unique digital collectibles. Proceeds from these NFT sales will go directly into supporting liquidity and ecosystem growth. Vision for the Future With its strong community backing and aggressive expansion plans, Louie Lambo aims to become a dominant force on the XRPL. By combining XRP-based rewards, strategic marketing, and exchange expansion, $LAMBO seeks to establish itself as one of the most recognizable and widely adopted memecoins in the space.
