Lord of Dragons Price (LOGT)
The live price of Lord of Dragons (LOGT) today is 0.00399598 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LOGT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lord of Dragons Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.04K USD
- Lord of Dragons price change within the day is +11.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lord of Dragons to USD was $ +0.00039931.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lord of Dragons to USD was $ +0.0086287286.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lord of Dragons to USD was $ +0.0266851184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lord of Dragons to USD was $ +0.003100242503038552.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00039931
|+11.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0086287286
|+215.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0266851184
|+667.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003100242503038552
|+346.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lord of Dragons: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+11.10%
+7.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem. Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience. Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders. The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates. Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.
