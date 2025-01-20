Loop BNB Price (LPBNB)
The live price of Loop BNB (LPBNB) today is 715.67 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LPBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Loop BNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.50K USD
- Loop BNB price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LPBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LPBNB price information.
During today, the price change of Loop BNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Loop BNB to USD was $ +46.9358571770.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Loop BNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Loop BNB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +46.9358571770
|+6.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Loop BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loop is a dedicated lending market for carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow against it for increased yield and points exposure. The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among BNB-lenders and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding higher protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale. Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpBNB that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in BNB. Loopers can borrow BNB against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for BNB-based yields. dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue. Loopers can offset their borrow costs by locking 5% of their Total Looped Position Size in the dLP in order to effectively receive rebates on interest paid.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LPBNB to AUD
A$1,152.2287
|1 LPBNB to GBP
￡586.8494
|1 LPBNB to EUR
€687.0432
|1 LPBNB to USD
$715.67
|1 LPBNB to MYR
RM3,213.3583
|1 LPBNB to TRY
₺25,463.5386
|1 LPBNB to JPY
¥111,837.7509
|1 LPBNB to RUB
₽72,883.8328
|1 LPBNB to INR
₹61,934.0818
|1 LPBNB to IDR
Rp11,732,293.2048
|1 LPBNB to PHP
₱41,873.8517
|1 LPBNB to EGP
￡E.36,005.3577
|1 LPBNB to BRL
R$4,351.2736
|1 LPBNB to CAD
C$1,030.5648
|1 LPBNB to BDT
৳86,946.7483
|1 LPBNB to NGN
₦1,116,488.1402
|1 LPBNB to UAH
₴30,129.707
|1 LPBNB to VES
Bs38,646.18
|1 LPBNB to PKR
Rs199,399.9754
|1 LPBNB to KZT
₸379,662.935
|1 LPBNB to THB
฿24,533.1676
|1 LPBNB to TWD
NT$23,445.3492
|1 LPBNB to CHF
Fr651.2597
|1 LPBNB to HKD
HK$5,567.9126
|1 LPBNB to MAD
.د.م7,185.3268