looong Price Today

The live looong (LOOONG) price today is $ 0, with a 8.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOONG.

looong currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,342, with a circulating supply of 961.25M LOOONG. During the last 24 hours, LOOONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00249379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOONG moved +16.06% in the last hour and +68.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

looong (LOOONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.34K$ 47.34K $ 47.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.34K$ 47.34K $ 47.34K Circulation Supply 961.25M 961.25M 961.25M Total Supply 961,253,888.045977 961,253,888.045977 961,253,888.045977

The current Market Cap of looong is $ 47.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOONG is 961.25M, with a total supply of 961253888.045977. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.34K.