LOONG Price (LONG)
The live price of LOONG (LONG) today is 41.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LONG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LOONG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 298.73 USD
- LOONG price change within the day is -1.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LONG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LONG price information.
During today, the price change of LOONG to USD was $ -0.53975583954879.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOONG to USD was $ -15.0318894420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOONG to USD was $ -13.5458582400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOONG to USD was $ -24.47297585523434.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.53975583954879
|-1.29%
|30 Days
|$ -15.0318894420
|-36.60%
|60 Days
|$ -13.5458582400
|-32.99%
|90 Days
|$ -24.47297585523434
|-37.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of LOONG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-1.29%
-3.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Loong project is a Dragon Coin cultural exchange token based on a decentralized public chain. The project aims to promote and inherit the Dragon Coin culture through innovative technical means and economic models, encourage the participation of Dragon Coin enthusiasts and believers around the world, and promote the dissemination and development of China's excellent traditional culture. Loong's core goal is to establish a global Dragon Coin cultural ecosystem and create a diversified application scenario and community related to Dragon Coin. The ecosystem will be launched in the form of NFT Dragon Coin games, Dragon Coin maps, Dragon Coin malls, etc., providing users with a full range of Dragon Coin cultural experience and participation opportunities. By participating in games and activities, users can earn Loong rewards and enjoy interaction and communication with other Dragon Coin enthusiasts. The Loong project adopts the decentralized Dragon Coin DAO organization and voting mechanism to ensure the democratic governance and community participation of the project. Users holding Loong will have the opportunity to participate in decision-making and voting, and vote and influence the development direction and major operational decisions of the project. Loong also introduces an innovative economic model and destruction mechanism, which scarifies the token supply by destroying a certain proportion of Loong, thereby increasing its value. In addition, the Loong project also focuses on community building and business cooperation, cooperating with Long City cultural exchange organizations, offline merchants and brands to jointly promote the promotion of Long Coin culture and the development of commercial value.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LONG to AUD
A$66.5172
|1 LONG to GBP
￡33.6692
|1 LONG to EUR
€39.8282
|1 LONG to USD
$41.06
|1 LONG to MYR
RM184.77
|1 LONG to TRY
₺1,455.1664
|1 LONG to JPY
¥6,469.003
|1 LONG to RUB
₽4,252.5842
|1 LONG to INR
₹3,543.8886
|1 LONG to IDR
Rp673,114.6464
|1 LONG to PHP
₱2,408.9902
|1 LONG to EGP
￡E.2,081.742
|1 LONG to BRL
R$252.1084
|1 LONG to CAD
C$59.1264
|1 LONG to BDT
৳5,037.6514
|1 LONG to NGN
₦63,856.512
|1 LONG to UAH
₴1,746.2818
|1 LONG to VES
Bs2,176.18
|1 LONG to PKR
Rs11,501.3166
|1 LONG to KZT
₸21,793.8268
|1 LONG to THB
฿1,428.888
|1 LONG to TWD
NT$1,359.4966
|1 LONG to CHF
Fr37.3646
|1 LONG to HKD
HK$319.4468
|1 LONG to MAD
.د.م414.706