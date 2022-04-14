looking for cooks ($SCANNING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into looking for cooks ($SCANNING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

looking for cooks ($SCANNING) Information $Scanning is a crypto meme coin, the narrative refers to "scanning", which means scanning crypto currencies to find the next big one. Our team genuinely sees this going to 100s of millions as it’s a really good narrative, millions of people scan meme coins every single day just to hopefully scan the next big thing and what Scanning ($Scanning) is all about is exactly that. this coin is a fair launch as he ca was sent to our communities as soon as we launched Official Website: https://scanning.fun/ Buy $SCANNING Now!

looking for cooks ($SCANNING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for looking for cooks ($SCANNING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.53K $ 7.53K $ 7.53K Total Supply: $ 950.63M $ 950.63M $ 950.63M Circulating Supply: $ 950.63M $ 950.63M $ 950.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.53K $ 7.53K $ 7.53K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about looking for cooks ($SCANNING) price

looking for cooks ($SCANNING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of looking for cooks ($SCANNING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SCANNING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SCANNING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SCANNING's tokenomics, explore $SCANNING token's live price!

$SCANNING Price Prediction Want to know where $SCANNING might be heading? Our $SCANNING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $SCANNING token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!