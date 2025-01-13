longfu Price (LONGFU)
The live price of longfu (LONGFU) today is 0.02787055 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LONGFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key longfu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.89 USD
- longfu price change within the day is +0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LONGFU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LONGFU price information.
During today, the price change of longfu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of longfu to USD was $ -0.0006829092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of longfu to USD was $ +0.0030609751.
In the past 90 days, the price change of longfu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006829092
|-2.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0030609751
|+10.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of longfu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.36%
-3.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LONGFU, a unique token, thrives in the digital realm of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), injecting boundless vitality into the 2024 Spring Festival Gala. LONGFU represents Longfu, conveying beautiful wishes for prosperity, happiness, and success.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LONGFU to AUD
A$0.045150291
|1 LONGFU to GBP
￡0.022853851
|1 LONGFU to EUR
€0.0270344335
|1 LONGFU to USD
$0.02787055
|1 LONGFU to MYR
RM0.125417475
|1 LONGFU to TRY
₺0.987732292
|1 LONGFU to JPY
¥4.3910051525
|1 LONGFU to RUB
₽2.8865528635
|1 LONGFU to INR
₹2.4055071705
|1 LONGFU to IDR
Rp456.894189192
|1 LONGFU to PHP
₱1.6351651685
|1 LONGFU to EGP
￡E.1.413036885
|1 LONGFU to BRL
R$0.171125177
|1 LONGFU to CAD
C$0.040133592
|1 LONGFU to BDT
৳3.4194377795
|1 LONGFU to NGN
₦43.34427936
|1 LONGFU to UAH
₴1.1853344915
|1 LONGFU to VES
Bs1.47713915
|1 LONGFU to PKR
Rs7.8068197605
|1 LONGFU to KZT
₸14.793130529
|1 LONGFU to THB
฿0.96989514
|1 LONGFU to TWD
NT$0.9227939105
|1 LONGFU to CHF
Fr0.0253622005
|1 LONGFU to HKD
HK$0.216832879
|1 LONGFU to MAD
.د.م0.281492555