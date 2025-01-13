Long Bitcoin Price (LONG)
The live price of Long Bitcoin (LONG) today is 0.101851 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LONG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Long Bitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Long Bitcoin price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Long Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Long Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Long Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Long Bitcoin to USD was $ +0.0000003557445101.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000003557445101
|+0.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Long Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? $Long is a token based on Ordinals and BRC-20 that unites Bitcoiners, spreads the Bitcoin philosophy, and drives the Bitcoin renaissance. What makes your project unique? Long Bitcoin is one of the oldest and most famous slogans of the Bitcoin community, and today it has become a meme symbol. History of your project. The Long community has multiple OG's who have been involved with Bitcoin since 2013, a community built since 2022, over 39k Twitter followers, and 17k discord members What’s next for your project? Long Bitcoin Community will continue to build our community and bring more Bitcoin holders into the community; communicate with more exchanges for listings, with ALEX being the first; and develop the infrastructure around BRC-20 to continue to build the Bitcoin community. What can your token be used for? At this stage, $Long is a meme coin with no real utility to back it up, and will be given more real equity in the future.
|1 LONG to AUD
A$0.16499862
|1 LONG to GBP
￡0.08351782
|1 LONG to EUR
€0.09879547
|1 LONG to USD
$0.101851
