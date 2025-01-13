Lolik Staked FTN Price (STFTN)
The live price of Lolik Staked FTN (STFTN) today is 4.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STFTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lolik Staked FTN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.00 USD
- Lolik Staked FTN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lolik Staked FTN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lolik Staked FTN to USD was $ +0.9067068000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lolik Staked FTN to USD was $ +1.2984960000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lolik Staked FTN to USD was $ +1.449160884961156.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.9067068000
|+22.67%
|60 Days
|$ +1.2984960000
|+32.46%
|90 Days
|$ +1.449160884961156
|+56.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lolik Staked FTN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+21.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The stFTN (liquid staked Fasttoken) is a BHRC20 token on Bahamut blockchain, which represents the liquid staked version of FTN - the native currency of Bahamut blockchain. The product is a liquid staking platform that offers staking services to users on Bahamut, and soon on Ethereum, and Polygon blockchains.
