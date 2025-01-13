LOAF Price (LOAF)
The live price of LOAF (LOAF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.30K USD. LOAF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LOAF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.37 USD
- LOAF price change within the day is -1.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.49M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LOAF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LOAF price information.
During today, the price change of LOAF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOAF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOAF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOAF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-91.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LOAF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-1.75%
-12.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Loaf is the newest meme-driven coin baking up excitement in the crypto world! Inspired by the internet’s love for bread memes, Loaf combines humor and innovation to bring a fresh, playful approach to decentralized finance. More than just a token, Loaf is a movement built around community and good vibes, aiming to turn every transaction into a reminder of the lighter side of life. With its focus on inclusivity and community-driven decision-making, Loaf lets holders be part of something more than just financial gain—it's about building a culture of fun and sharing the love of memes on the blockchain. At its core, Loaf is powered by cutting-edge blockchain technology designed to keep investments secure and accessible. Its mission is to blend the playful spirit of internet culture with the opportunities of decentralized finance, creating a coin that's easy to love and even easier to laugh with. Whether you're a crypto pro or a newcomer, Loaf welcomes everyone to join in on the fun and take a slice of the meme economy. Don’t miss out on Loaf, where humor, boldness, and community come together to shape the future of crypto with a smile.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LOAF to AUD
A$--
|1 LOAF to GBP
￡--
|1 LOAF to EUR
€--
|1 LOAF to USD
$--
|1 LOAF to MYR
RM--
|1 LOAF to TRY
₺--
|1 LOAF to JPY
¥--
|1 LOAF to RUB
₽--
|1 LOAF to INR
₹--
|1 LOAF to IDR
Rp--
|1 LOAF to PHP
₱--
|1 LOAF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOAF to BRL
R$--
|1 LOAF to CAD
C$--
|1 LOAF to BDT
৳--
|1 LOAF to NGN
₦--
|1 LOAF to UAH
₴--
|1 LOAF to VES
Bs--
|1 LOAF to PKR
Rs--
|1 LOAF to KZT
₸--
|1 LOAF to THB
฿--
|1 LOAF to TWD
NT$--
|1 LOAF to CHF
Fr--
|1 LOAF to HKD
HK$--
|1 LOAF to MAD
.د.م--