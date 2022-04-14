Llama (LLAMA) Tokenomics

Llama (LLAMA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Llama (LLAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Llama (LLAMA) Information

daolama.co is a pool-to-peer NFT lending protocol that enables users to put their NFT down as collateral and receive instant access to a trust-less loan without having to talk to the lender or wait to be approved.

daolama.co has an NFT marketplace with white-listed collections where users can trade their NFTs

daolama.co has NFT rental service - users can rent tokens with or without any collaterals

Official Website:
https://daolama.co
Whitepaper:
https://assets.daolama.co/token/llama-lp.pdf

Llama (LLAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Llama (LLAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.43M
$ 1.43M$ 1.43M
All-Time High:
$ 0.111532
$ 0.111532$ 0.111532
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00590972
$ 0.00590972$ 0.00590972
Current Price:
$ 0.01431088
$ 0.01431088$ 0.01431088

Llama (LLAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Llama (LLAMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LLAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LLAMA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LLAMA's tokenomics, explore LLAMA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.