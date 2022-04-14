Discover key insights into Llama (LLAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Llama (LLAMA) Information

daolama.co is a pool-to-peer NFT lending protocol that enables users to put their NFT down as collateral and receive instant access to a trust-less loan without having to talk to the lender or wait to be approved.

daolama.co has an NFT marketplace with white-listed collections where users can trade their NFTs

daolama.co has NFT rental service - users can rent tokens with or without any collaterals