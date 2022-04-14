Lizcoin (LIZ) Tokenomics
Lizcoin (LIZ) Information
What is $LIZ?
Lizcoin is the gaming infrastructure token of Lizard Labs.
What is $LIZ used for?
- Ownership benefits - total ownership and governance of the Lizard Labs Gaming DAO
- Access - unlocks wagering in Lizard League, as well as tournaments, events, in-game assets
- Rewards - earn partner rewards, plus stake your $LIZ for yield farming
Who are Lizard Labs?
Lizard Labs is a decentralized, community-owned project, with a memeable brand. Backed by a die-hard community, they create products, services and technology for Web3 gamers, builders and investors.
Lizard Labs - formerly Ethlizards - started as a Web3 gaming NFT community in 2021 and evolved into an investment DAO, with over $6M invested in emerging Web3 games.
In 2023, Lizard Labs expanded into product development to build mini-games and meta-games for gamers, in partnership with other studios in Web3 gaming, while creating interconnected experiences between them.
In 2024, the Green Room B2B division was launched, providing services to builders, including consulting, marketing, media, token launch, business strategy, legal and talent offerings, via a Web3 gaming accelerator / publisher program.
Lizcoin (LIZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lizcoin (LIZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Lizcoin (LIZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Lizcoin (LIZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LIZ Price Prediction
