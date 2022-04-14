Little Ugly Duck (LUD) Tokenomics
Little Ugly Duck was launched as charity Token initially but the overwhelming support we received we made us rethink the plans and decided to make a utility for the token, Little Ugly Duck token would be used for studying online at Victoria IELTS College which is one of the most prestigious language institute in South Asia, Victoria IELTS College is a platinum Plus partner with British Council and has been the highest contributor at British Council for three years running. The C.E.O if Victoria is Mr. Naveed Niazi and he is the C.E.O at Little Ugly Duck as well.
We plan to develop an App through which all holders would be able to access all cryptos out there the likes if Dex.guru and Poocoin.App, We plan to develop a LUD wallet followed by a LUD exchange. While we have decided to expand the scope and utility of the token, we still plan to donate a set amount through community driven polls to Charites across the globe, The beneficiaries would be decided by the community through polls conducted on Twitter, Telegram and Facebook.
NFT markets, Staking's and LUD swap is also a part of the given Road map, The team is actively pursuing excellence and are proud to announce that things are going according to the outlined Road map.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LUD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.