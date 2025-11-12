Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Little Pepe (LILPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Little Pepe (LILPEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 118.29K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 118.29K
All-Time High:
$ 0.052252
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000033
Current Price:
$ 0.00118291
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Information

Little Pepe is the next evolution in meme coins, a freshly engineered variant of the iconic Pepe the Frog designed specifically for the modern crypto landscape. Born from the chaotic yet beloved world of internet memes, Little Pepe combines the whimsical spirit of Pepe with cutting-edge blockchain engineering optimized for speed, top-tier security, and ultra-low transaction fees. At its core is the $LILPEPE utility token, which powers a vibrant ecosystem built entirely on the Ethereum network. This isn't just another pump-and-dump meme; it's a community-driven movement aiming to usher in a new golden era for meme coins, where Pepe remains the undisputed king, but Little Pepe emerges as the agile prince—faster, cheaper, and meme-fueled to the max. We're talking about a token that thrives on viral energy, rewarding holders with real utility while keeping the fun alive through exclusive NFT drops, meme contests, and decentralized governance. In a sea of copycats, Little Pepe stands as a beacon for those who believe memes aren't just jokes—they're the future of finance.

Official Website:
https://lilpepecoin.xyz/

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LILPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LILPEPE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

