Discover key insights into Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Little Angry Bunny v2 (LAB-V2) Information

Little Angry Bunny V2 is committed to provide a decentralized transaction network under Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).There is no main owner of the LAB v2 token. It is purely community driven Token.

Little Angry Bunny V2 tokenomics is 4 % burn and 7 % redistribution to Holders on each transaction.

We are the token with multiple use cases which we are going to implement in near future.