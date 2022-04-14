LiquidDriver (LQDR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LiquidDriver (LQDR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LiquidDriver (LQDR) Information LiquidDriver is a High-Yield liquidity mining DAPP launched on fantom, incentivizing liquidity providers on SushiSwap. We aim to foster innovation, development and integration on opera so users can experience the sheer power of DeFi, combined with the seamlessness of a CeFi experience. Official Website: https://www.abacus.tech/ Whitepaper: https://www.abacus.tech/

LiquidDriver (LQDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LiquidDriver (LQDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.86M $ 2.86M $ 2.86M Total Supply: $ 10.18M $ 10.18M $ 10.18M Circulating Supply: $ 10.18M $ 10.18M $ 10.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.86M $ 2.86M $ 2.86M All-Time High: $ 56.5 $ 56.5 $ 56.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.148624 $ 0.148624 $ 0.148624 Current Price: $ 0.279718 $ 0.279718 $ 0.279718 Learn more about LiquidDriver (LQDR) price

LiquidDriver (LQDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LiquidDriver (LQDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LQDR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LQDR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LQDR's tokenomics, explore LQDR token's live price!

