Liquid staked FUSE Price (SFUSE)
The live price of Liquid staked FUSE (SFUSE) today is 0.03966892 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SFUSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquid staked FUSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.17K USD
- Liquid staked FUSE price change within the day is -0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Liquid staked FUSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquid staked FUSE to USD was $ -0.0117079524.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquid staked FUSE to USD was $ -0.0037832923.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquid staked FUSE to USD was $ -0.00192710206535609.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0117079524
|-29.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0037832923
|-9.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00192710206535609
|-4.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquid staked FUSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-11.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sFUSE is a liquid staking token (LST) on Voltage Finance DEX programmatically minted by the protocol providing access to liquidity while the user stakes.
