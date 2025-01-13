Lidya Price (LIDYA)
The live price of Lidya (LIDYA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.66K USD. LIDYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lidya Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 636.84 USD
- Lidya price change within the day is -11.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.50B USD
During today, the price change of Lidya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lidya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lidya to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lidya to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lidya: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
-11.21%
-10.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LIDYA is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. LIDYA TOKEN is a digital asset designed to provide its holders with high-yield staking opportunities, aiming for them to earn passive income. LIDYA TOKEN holders have the chance to increase their holdings of LIDYA by taking advantage of the high-yield staking opportunities they will obtain.
