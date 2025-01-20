Libertarian Dog Price (LIBERTA)
The live price of Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIBERTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Libertarian Dog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.18K USD
- Libertarian Dog price change within the day is -13.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Libertarian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libertarian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libertarian Dog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libertarian Dog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-13.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-82.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Libertarian Dog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-13.29%
-21.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to $Liberta, the Libertarian Dog Coin on the Solana blockchain! Liberta is Latin and means "a woman that is freed from slavery" $Liberta is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a movement dedicated to increasing personal freedom by challenging the traditional concept of government-issued money. Our mission is to empower individuals by replacing state-controlled currencies with money issued by citizens, fostering an environment where financial autonomy and liberty can thrive. In a world where centralized financial systems often limit our freedom, $Liberta stands as a beacon of hope and change. Built on the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, $Liberta aims to provide an alternative financial ecosystem that is both efficient and liberating. By leveraging the power of decentralization, $Liberta enables users to take control of their finances, ensuring that money serves the people, not the other way around. Join us in this revolutionary journey towards a more free and just financial world. With $Liberta, we're not just creating a new currency; we're building a community that values liberty, autonomy, and the true spirit of decentralized finance. Embrace the future with $Liberta and be a part of the change you wish to see in the world.
