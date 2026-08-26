Liberland LLD Price Today

The live Liberland LLD (LLD) price today is $ 0.221004, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current LLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.221004 per LLD.

Liberland LLD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 543,352, with a circulating supply of 2.58M LLD. During the last 24 hours, LLD traded between $ 0.209385 (low) and $ 0.230269 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.82, while the all-time low was $ 0.20908.

In short-term performance, LLD moved +4.81% in the last hour and -19.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.45K.

Liberland LLD (LLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 543.35K$ 543.35K $ 543.35K Volume (24H) $ 3.45K$ 3.45K $ 3.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 772.66K$ 772.66K $ 772.66K Circulation Supply 2.58M 2.58M 2.58M Total Supply 3,672,700.0 3,672,700.0 3,672,700.0

The current Market Cap of Liberland LLD is $ 543.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.45K. The circulating supply of LLD is 2.58M, with a total supply of 3672700.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 772.66K.