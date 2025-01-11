Lever Network Price (LEV)
The live price of Lever Network (LEV) today is 0.0020128 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.89K USD. LEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lever Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 146.56 USD
- Lever Network price change within the day is -0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.85M USD
During today, the price change of Lever Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lever Network to USD was $ -0.0001179486.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lever Network to USD was $ -0.0002282114.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lever Network to USD was $ -0.0004422579533186775.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001179486
|-5.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002282114
|-11.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004422579533186775
|-18.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lever Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-0.45%
-6.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lever Network enables lending and borrowing using smart contracts which are open source. Lever Network does not take custody of tokens and is only a peer to peer marketplace for lenders and borrowers. Lever Network uses partner exchanges (Uniswap and Sushi Exchange) for placing a trade. There is a gas delegation fee which the platform might charge on some or all of the transactions. This is only to reimburse the relayers the charge of relaying the transaction onto the blockchain.
