lenda on chain (LENDA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into lenda on chain (LENDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
lenda on chain (LENDA) Information

Lenda is an AI-driven project born from a solo developer's vision during a hackathon, evolving into a tool that analyzes on-chain movements within the Solana ecosystem. Initially conceived as a Lending Agent to predict optimal uses for stablecoins in DeFi, Lenda has since pivoted to offer insights into tokens and NFTs, enhancing DeFi and NFT interactions with AI capabilities. She is integrated into Kiwi bot recently on Solana, and soon to be used by Choizzy.io, which is aiming to become a leading mobile dApp on @solanamobile, specifically the Seeker phone when it's released, which will be providing users with a smarter, more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.

Official Website:
https://lendaonchain.ai/

lenda on chain (LENDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for lenda on chain (LENDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 19.81K
$ 19.81K
Total Supply:
$ 999.81M
$ 999.81M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.81M
$ 999.81M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 19.81K
$ 19.81K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00139886
$ 0.00139886
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0000161
$ 0.0000161
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

lenda on chain (LENDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of lenda on chain (LENDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LENDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LENDA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

LENDA Price Prediction

Want to know where LENDA might be heading? Our LENDA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.