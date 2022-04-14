lenda on chain (LENDA) Tokenomics
Lenda is an AI-driven project born from a solo developer's vision during a hackathon, evolving into a tool that analyzes on-chain movements within the Solana ecosystem. Initially conceived as a Lending Agent to predict optimal uses for stablecoins in DeFi, Lenda has since pivoted to offer insights into tokens and NFTs, enhancing DeFi and NFT interactions with AI capabilities. She is integrated into Kiwi bot recently on Solana, and soon to be used by Choizzy.io, which is aiming to become a leading mobile dApp on @solanamobile, specifically the Seeker phone when it's released, which will be providing users with a smarter, more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.
Understanding the tokenomics of lenda on chain (LENDA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LENDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LENDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
