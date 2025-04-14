LEGAL Price (LEGAL)
The live price of LEGAL (LEGAL) today is 0.00014995 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 147.00K USD. LEGAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LEGAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LEGAL price change within the day is +1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 979.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEGAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEGAL price information.
During today, the price change of LEGAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LEGAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LEGAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LEGAL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LEGAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+1.85%
+63.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Building a real-world accountability framework 4 digital offenders. RWA's driving revenue to our holders. How did Legal X come into existence? It is widely acknowledged that the cryptocurrency sector has been infiltrated by unscrupulous individuals, a fact substantiated by on-chain data. 🔹Our objective is to serve as a deterrent against such malfeasance. While we cannot eliminate every fraudulent actor from deceiving their communities, we aim to cultivate a community and establish processes that will act as a protective barrier. As Legal X solidifies its reputation within the cryptocurrency industry, our legal expertise will serve as a hallmark of our identity. 🔹We will advocate for crypto investors who have fallen victim to scams by financing civil or criminal litigation against the wrongdoers in this domain. This encompasses creators, founders, developers, key opinion leaders, and influencers. 🔹Pursuing legal action against any of these parties can be prohibitively expensive for individuals, which is why we are developing a self-funding mechanism. In addition to the legal initiatives of Legal X, we will also create our own cryptocurrency technology and real-world assets to generate revenue for holders of the $LEGAL token. 🔹Having grown accustomed to crypto platforms draining liquidity from our market, we intend to utilize that liquidity to benefit our token holders. Our ultimate ambition is to become a publicly traded company, and once stock tokenization is legalized, we will venture into that arena. 🔹In the meantime, Legal X Global LLC is dedicated to the company's growth, encompassing both the cryptocurrency sector and the pursuit of public company status.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LEGAL to VND
₫3.84486795
|1 LEGAL to AUD
A$0.000236921
|1 LEGAL to GBP
￡0.000113962
|1 LEGAL to EUR
€0.0001304565
|1 LEGAL to USD
$0.00014995
|1 LEGAL to MYR
RM0.000662779
|1 LEGAL to TRY
₺0.0056995995
|1 LEGAL to JPY
¥0.0214293545
|1 LEGAL to RUB
₽0.01268577
|1 LEGAL to INR
₹0.0128912015
|1 LEGAL to IDR
Rp2.499165667
|1 LEGAL to KRW
₩0.2142140715
|1 LEGAL to PHP
₱0.008556147
|1 LEGAL to EGP
￡E.0.007683438
|1 LEGAL to BRL
R$0.000884705
|1 LEGAL to CAD
C$0.000206931
|1 LEGAL to BDT
৳0.0181814375
|1 LEGAL to NGN
₦0.2387728825
|1 LEGAL to UAH
₴0.0061944345
|1 LEGAL to VES
Bs0.01064645
|1 LEGAL to PKR
Rs0.0419545105
|1 LEGAL to KZT
₸0.077332214
|1 LEGAL to THB
฿0.005017327
|1 LEGAL to TWD
NT$0.004870376
|1 LEGAL to AED
د.إ0.0005503165
|1 LEGAL to CHF
Fr0.0001214595
|1 LEGAL to HKD
HK$0.0011621125
|1 LEGAL to MAD
.د.م0.001391536
|1 LEGAL to MXN
$0.0030364875