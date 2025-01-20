Lecksis Price (LEKS)
The live price of Lecksis (LEKS) today is 0.00385963 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEKS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lecksis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 227.17K USD
- Lecksis price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lecksis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lecksis to USD was $ -0.0004329177.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lecksis to USD was $ -0.0015830716.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lecksis to USD was $ -0.009514403062444142.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004329177
|-11.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015830716
|-41.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009514403062444142
|-71.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lecksis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Lecksis is an all-in-one app that combines secure messaging, a marketplace, and cryptocurrency. You can create private chats, buy and sell goods on the built-in marketplace using Lecksis tokens as payment. All your confidential data is encrypted and stored only on your device. Lecksis lets you be completely anonymous: no need to share personal information like email, phone number, or even your real name. Just download the app, create a nickname, and enjoy your privacy.
|1 LEKS to AUD
A$0.0062140043
|1 LEKS to GBP
￡0.0031648966
|1 LEKS to EUR
€0.0037438411
|1 LEKS to USD
$0.00385963
|1 LEKS to MYR
RM0.017368335
|1 LEKS to TRY
₺0.1372484428
|1 LEKS to JPY
¥0.6025654356
|1 LEKS to RUB
₽0.3962682121
|1 LEKS to INR
₹0.3341667654
|1 LEKS to IDR
Rp63.2726128272
|1 LEKS to PHP
₱0.2258269513
|1 LEKS to EGP
￡E.0.1942165816
|1 LEKS to BRL
R$0.0233893578
|1 LEKS to CAD
C$0.0055578672
|1 LEKS to BDT
৳0.4689064487
|1 LEKS to NGN
₦6.0118754769
|1 LEKS to UAH
₴0.162490423
|1 LEKS to VES
Bs0.20842002
|1 LEKS to PKR
Rs1.0753701106
|1 LEKS to KZT
₸2.047533715
|1 LEKS to THB
฿0.1329256572
|1 LEKS to TWD
NT$0.126981827
|1 LEKS to CHF
Fr0.0035122633
|1 LEKS to HKD
HK$0.0300279214
|1 LEKS to MAD
.د.م0.0387506852