What is LE7EL (L7L)

LE7EL is a Web3 gaming infrastructure layer designed to power the next generation of games. Their goal is to enable seamless, engaging gaming experiences powered by decentralized technology, UX abstraction, and generative AI. - Play: Enjoy an interconnected universe of games with a smooth, Web2-like experience. Players can immerse themselves in unique games and worlds, with blockchain seamlessly integrated in the background to enhance security and digital property rights. - Own: LE7EL empowers players to truly own their in-game assets and avatars. With on-chain assets and a unified currency ($L7L), players can buy, sell, or trade across games, ensuring strong digital property rights and sustainable revenue models. - Create: Generative AI tools and decentralized infrastructure make it faster and more efficient for creators to build their own worlds and games. Whether you’re a professional developer or an aspiring creator, LE7EL's tools and integrations are designed to simplify the creative process, allowing you to publish, monetize, and retain full control over your creations. $L7L Token The $L7L token is central to the network's economy, serving as a medium for payments, incentives, and governance, ensuring fair value distribution among all stakeholders: Players, Creators, Contributors, and Operators.

LE7EL (L7L) Resource Whitepaper Official Website