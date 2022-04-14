LayerK (LYK) Tokenomics
LayerK (LYK) Information
What is LayerK? LayerK is a blockchain platform that provides a scalable, efficient, and secure environment for decentralized applications (dApps). This documentation provides an in-depth overview of the LayerK system architecture, functionalities, and how it integrates Arbitrum Nitro technology to enhance its performance.
What is LayerK's Vision? LayerK firmly believes in a future where resource access is democratized.
Every individual is an active protagonist of their technological destiny, and technology becomes a natural extension of LayerK's existence, enhancing LayerK's potential and connecting LayerK in ways previously unimaginable.
A decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy where everyone has the chance to achieve independence and participate in Web3 era.
What is LayerK's Mission? To empower 100 million individuals worldwide in 5 years by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain through LayerK's products and technologies.
LayerK is committed to creating secure, autonomous, and interconnected solutions, making each person an active participant in the technological frontier, and weaving a network where the benefits of innovation are accessible to all.
To empower individuals to take control of their applications by a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform.
What is LayerK Token? LayerK is the native token of the LayerK ecosystem that provides users the access to the network’s services.
LayerK (LYK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for LayerK (LYK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
LayerK (LYK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LayerK (LYK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LYK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LYK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.