LayerK Price (LYK)
The live price of LayerK (LYK) today is 1.028 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LYK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LayerK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.34M USD
- LayerK price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of LayerK to USD was $ -0.000420467566589.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LayerK to USD was $ -0.0700340420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LayerK to USD was $ -0.1084565700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LayerK to USD was $ -0.1857229493281785.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000420467566589
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0700340420
|-6.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1084565700
|-10.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1857229493281785
|-15.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of LayerK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.04%
-0.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is LayerK? LayerK is a blockchain platform that provides a scalable, efficient, and secure environment for decentralized applications (dApps). This documentation provides an in-depth overview of the LayerK system architecture, functionalities, and how it integrates Arbitrum Nitro technology to enhance its performance. What is LayerK's Vision? LayerK firmly believes in a future where resource access is democratized. Every individual is an active protagonist of their technological destiny, and technology becomes a natural extension of LayerK's existence, enhancing LayerK's potential and connecting LayerK in ways previously unimaginable. A decentralized, sustainable, and fair global economy where everyone has the chance to achieve independence and participate in Web3 era. What is LayerK's Mission? To empower 100 million individuals worldwide in 5 years by leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain through LayerK's products and technologies. LayerK is committed to creating secure, autonomous, and interconnected solutions, making each person an active participant in the technological frontier, and weaving a network where the benefits of innovation are accessible to all. To empower individuals to take control of their applications by a decentralized, transparent, and secure platform. What is LayerK Token? LayerK is the native token of the LayerK ecosystem that provides users the access to the network’s services.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
