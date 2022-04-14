Layer2DAO (L2DAO) Tokenomics
Layer2DAO is expanding the Ethereum L2 ecosystem and investing in L2 ecosystem projects. The DAO will use its treasury to invest into high-impact L2 protocols and ecosystem plays, serving as a diversified venture fund for investors looking to gain exposure to the L2 ecosystem growth. It may also provide liquidity, depositing, and staking in the future, perpetually reinvesting proceeds back into the DAO.
Layer2DAO will also provide incentives for users to move their funds to L2s and use protocols on those L2s, modeled after other protocols’ successful incentive programs. We plan on particularly supporting projects that have not launched their own token to drive adoption.
Layer2DAO is governed by L2DAO token holders. Through the proposal and voting process L2DAO token holders will determine the actions and direction of Layer2DAO.
Understanding the tokenomics of Layer2DAO (L2DAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of L2DAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many L2DAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
