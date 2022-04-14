Layer One X (L1X) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Layer One X (L1X), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Layer One X (L1X) Information Layer One X (L1X) is a fourth-generation decentralized platform designed to make interoperability between blockchains seamless and efficient. It allows developers to create new multi-chain applications or extend existing ones with cross-chain capabilities. It provides interoperability across evm and altvm networks. As of January 2025, there are 160 decentralised full validator nodes with over 2M+ Transactions. Official Website: https://l1xapp.com/l1x-foundation Whitepaper: https://bit.ly/layeronexwhitepaperv3 Buy L1X Now!

Layer One X (L1X) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Layer One X (L1X), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 356.76M $ 356.76M $ 356.76M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.09B $ 7.09B $ 7.09B All-Time High: $ 162.34 $ 162.34 $ 162.34 All-Time Low: $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ 2.89 Current Price: $ 19.89 $ 19.89 $ 19.89 Learn more about Layer One X (L1X) price

Layer One X (L1X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Layer One X (L1X) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of L1X tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many L1X tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand L1X's tokenomics, explore L1X token's live price!

