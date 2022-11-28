Lavandos (LAVE) Tokenomics
What is the project about? LAVE is an altcoin on the TON network. This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites.
What makes your project unique? This is a universal token for use in all areas of the decentralized Internet in the TON blockchain, web3, Telegram channels, TON sites. At the moment, the token is a truly decentralized token. It is described in more detail in the whitepaper of the project.
History of your project. Lavandos token was created on November 28, 2022. Initially, the token was a meme token. But having received a large number of good reviews, the token has been further developed. At the moment, the telegram channel has about 38,000 subscribers. And at the moment, anyone can use it as an in-game token in telegram bots.
What’s next for your project? In the future, nft projects will be created with mechanics using the lavandos token, as well as useful educational, gaming and useful telegram bots using the lavandos token.
What can your token be used for? At the moment it is used as a game token in telegram bots, and useful applications in telegram bots as well.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lavandos (LAVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.