LATENT ARENA Price (LATENT)
The live price of LATENT ARENA (LATENT) today is 0.00038302 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 382.64K USD. LATENT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LATENT ARENA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.03M USD
- LATENT ARENA price change within the day is -33.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LATENT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of LATENT ARENA to USD was $ -0.000195518093871931.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LATENT ARENA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LATENT ARENA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LATENT ARENA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000195518093871931
|-33.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LATENT ARENA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+17.51%
-33.79%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A decentralized platform that enables users to make predictions on content engagement. LatentArena is a platform where EVERYONE can earn - not just top creators. How? By combining content creation with prediction markets. Think of it as fantasy sports, but for content! Latent Arena is an AI-based content evaluation platform that allows users to predict the engagement and interaction levels of content by placing bets. While enjoying the content, users bet $LATENT (the platform's token), and the final prize pool is distributed among the winning users and creators based on the ratings. It’s kind of like adding a Polymarket feature to TikTok. A bit dull—imagine watching a TikTok video and having to bet on how many likes it will get. Current social platforms are already quite engaging, so adding a betting element might feel a bit unnecessary.
