Larry (LARRY) Information

What is the project about? Its a meme coin based on the Twitter Bird.

What makes your project unique? Larry is the name of the twitter bird and it is very close to elon musk.

History of your project. The concept was perceived by two devs who wanted to create a meme coin that was relevant to the current market and massively meme able.

What’s next for your project? Community development, marketing and further development.

What can your token be used for? It is a store of value, can be used as rewards.