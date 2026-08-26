What is the current price of LandX Governance Token?

The live price of LandX Governance Token (LNDX) is $0.01212029 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is LandX Governance Token positioned in the market?

LandX Governance Token currently sits at market rank #4799, supported by a market capitalization of $160280. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of LNDX?

The circulating supply of LNDX is 13224108.502601996 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of LandX Governance Token?

During the last 24 hours, LandX Governance Token traded within a range of $0.01131691 (24-hour low) and $0.01274372 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is LandX Governance Token from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

LandX Governance Token reached an all-time high of $3.58, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00995927. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is LNDX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for LandX Governance Token?

The current price movement of -2.70% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Real Estate,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.