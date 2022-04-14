Lampapuy (LPP) Tokenomics
Lampapuy - the First Community owned Project Lampapuy is the way to express humor, creativity, and social commentary through $LPP
Mission: Lampapuy, on a mission to become the Solana community's beacon, is embarking on a grand journey to becoming the ONE and ONLY Solana Community Coin.
Vision: We envision Lampapuy as a community project where we make $LPP a Utility and Governance Coin. We plan to either build new projects from scratch or acquire failed projects and relaunch them as part of the Lampapuy Ecosystem. This includes DEX, NFT Marketplace, Domain Name Service, Staking, Launchpad, Gaming, and more.
Understanding the tokenomics of Lampapuy (LPP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LPP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LPP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.