LambosForVirgins (VIRGIN) Information

LambosForVirgins is a project that is tackling the declining birth-rate globally. Virgins have the opportunity to get dates and have babies by driving their lamborghini. How? you might ask.

Theres 2 avenues:

The virgin owns a bag of $VIRGIN, trades it right and sells it for big profits to buy a lamborghini.

The protocol has a random raffle at certain big milestones, the raffle chooses a select few $VIRGIN holders randomly and they will receive a lamborghini by the team.

Yes its outrageous, but humanity matters.

and so does humour and fun.