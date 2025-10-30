LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00109722 $ 0.00109722 $ 0.00109722 24H Low $ 0.00113192 $ 0.00113192 $ 0.00113192 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00109722$ 0.00109722 $ 0.00109722 24H High $ 0.00113192$ 0.00113192 $ 0.00113192 All Time High $ 0.00509577$ 0.00509577 $ 0.00509577 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.09% Price Change (1D) -1.49% Price Change (7D) +21.95% Price Change (7D) +21.95%

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) real-time price is $0.00110912. Over the past 24 hours, VLAMA traded between a low of $ 0.00109722 and a high of $ 0.00113192, showing active market volatility. VLAMA's all-time high price is $ 0.00509577, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VLAMA has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -1.49% over 24 hours, and +21.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LAMA Trust Coin V2 (VLAMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 221.39K$ 221.39K $ 221.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.39K$ 221.39K $ 221.39K Circulation Supply 199.61M 199.61M 199.61M Total Supply 199,608,881.2169811 199,608,881.2169811 199,608,881.2169811

The current Market Cap of LAMA Trust Coin V2 is $ 221.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VLAMA is 199.61M, with a total supply of 199608881.2169811. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.39K.