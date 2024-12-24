Laine Staked SOL Price (LAINESOL)
The live price of Laine Staked SOL (LAINESOL) today is 220.09 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.73M USD. LAINESOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Laine Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 308.87 USD
- Laine Staked SOL price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 130.36K USD
Get real-time price updates of the LAINESOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAINESOL price information.
During today, the price change of Laine Staked SOL to USD was $ +1.91.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Laine Staked SOL to USD was $ -59.9264573440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Laine Staked SOL to USD was $ +15.3452690430.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Laine Staked SOL to USD was $ +49.19990663248967.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.91
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ -59.9264573440
|-27.22%
|60 Days
|$ +15.3452690430
|+6.97%
|90 Days
|$ +49.19990663248967
|+28.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Laine Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+0.88%
-15.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A SPL Stake pool token representing the Laine stake pool. A single validator stake pool that delegates to the Laine Solana validator, providing liquid staking access while earning staking and MEV rewards. The price of laineSOL in relation to SOL appreciates over time as the pool accrues staking and MEV rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LAINESOL to AUD
A$349.9431
|1 LAINESOL to GBP
￡173.8711
|1 LAINESOL to EUR
€211.2864
|1 LAINESOL to USD
$220.09
|1 LAINESOL to MYR
RM988.2041
|1 LAINESOL to TRY
₺7,751.5698
|1 LAINESOL to JPY
¥34,571.7372
|1 LAINESOL to RUB
₽22,275.3089
|1 LAINESOL to INR
₹18,731.8599
|1 LAINESOL to IDR
Rp3,549,838.2127
|1 LAINESOL to PHP
₱12,886.2695
|1 LAINESOL to EGP
￡E.11,242.1972
|1 LAINESOL to BRL
R$1,362.3571
|1 LAINESOL to CAD
C$314.7287
|1 LAINESOL to BDT
৳26,331.5676
|1 LAINESOL to NGN
₦340,694.9182
|1 LAINESOL to UAH
₴9,261.3872
|1 LAINESOL to VES
Bs11,224.59
|1 LAINESOL to PKR
Rs61,391.9046
|1 LAINESOL to KZT
₸114,928.7971
|1 LAINESOL to THB
฿7,542.4843
|1 LAINESOL to TWD
NT$7,196.943
|1 LAINESOL to CHF
Fr195.8801
|1 LAINESOL to HKD
HK$1,707.8984
|1 LAINESOL to MAD
.د.م2,216.3063