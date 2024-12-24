LABEL AI Price (LBL)
The live price of LABEL AI (LBL) today is 0.002328 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.64M USD. LBL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LABEL AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 199.98K USD
- LABEL AI price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.14B USD
Get real-time price updates of the LBL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LBL price information.
During today, the price change of LABEL AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LABEL AI to USD was $ -0.0001868243.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LABEL AI to USD was $ -0.0003188943.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LABEL AI to USD was $ -0.0002270475148714336.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001868243
|-8.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003188943
|-13.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002270475148714336
|-8.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of LABEL AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.56%
-3.28%
-11.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LABEL is an unparalleled NFT infrastructure built on top of Ethereum Network, powered by LBL utility and governance token with a unified goal to establish a fair profit-sharing ecosystem with the permissionless integration of IP rights. LABEL provides a decentralized P2P incubating platform to invest in world-class entertainment-education content through the DAO voting system to further allow contributors to claim profits through the NFT shareholding mechanism. The LABEL platform builds up an ecosystem that establishes a fair and decentralized incubating system, that purports to provide the content creators in the MOOC industry easier access to the investment, promotion and distribution of their IP rights, hence aims to improve an unfair profit structure that exists in the sphere, striving to prevent copyright infringement cases across the industry. The revolutionary funding access for the content creators and the investors presented in the P2P incubating system of the LABEL Foundation is an essential pillar that is bind to bring the next level of adoption to the NFTs, by allowing the diverse content creators to NFTize their IP rights to allow the investors to fund the prospective courses, that can become the most profitable and influential one in the LABEL’s platform. The capitalization on these IP rights can be accessed by the LBL Holders that will stake their tokens in the DAO governance mechanism in order to be able to vote on which course will get to register and get the financing in the LABEL’s ecosystem.
