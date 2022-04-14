Labda (LAB) Information

Labda is a decentralized platform designed to connect researchers with contributors interested in funding scientific projects. Operating on blockchain, Labda creates a transparent and collaborative ecosystem where researchers can share their projects, secure funding in Labda tokens or ETH, and execute their work. Each project is assigned a cost in "Research Points," directly tied to the value of Labda tokens or ETH, ensuring clarity in funding requirements.

The platform integrates a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, allowing validators to maintain the blockchain’s security and efficiency by staking tokens. Validators earn rewards for their participation, incentivizing active involvement. Additionally, Labda introduces blockchain scientists who solve specific challenges posed by researchers, earning Research Points as compensation.

Labda’s mission is to address inefficiencies in traditional scientific funding by democratizing access to resources and fostering innovation. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparency, promotes collaboration, and accelerates scientific progress.