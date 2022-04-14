Labda (LAB) Tokenomics
Labda is a decentralized platform designed to connect researchers with contributors interested in funding scientific projects. Operating on blockchain, Labda creates a transparent and collaborative ecosystem where researchers can share their projects, secure funding in Labda tokens or ETH, and execute their work. Each project is assigned a cost in "Research Points," directly tied to the value of Labda tokens or ETH, ensuring clarity in funding requirements.
The platform integrates a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, allowing validators to maintain the blockchain’s security and efficiency by staking tokens. Validators earn rewards for their participation, incentivizing active involvement. Additionally, Labda introduces blockchain scientists who solve specific challenges posed by researchers, earning Research Points as compensation.
Labda’s mission is to address inefficiencies in traditional scientific funding by democratizing access to resources and fostering innovation. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures transparency, promotes collaboration, and accelerates scientific progress.
Understanding the tokenomics of Labda (LAB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LAB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LAB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
