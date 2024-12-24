What is LA (LA)

LATOKEN is a blockchain protocol and platform for creating and trading asset tokens. The LATOKEN protocol transforms access to capital, and enables cryptocurrencies to be widely used in the real economy by making real assets tradable in crypto. It allows cryptoholders to diversify their portfolio by getting access to tokens linked to the price of real assets. LAToken enables asset owners to unlock the value of assets by creating and selling their asset tokens. LAToken is a #1 asset tokenization project by market cap with more than $16 million raised from 9000+ cryptoholders. Platform is already operational: it allows trading tokenized shares of Apple, Tesla, Google and other blue chips, as well as gold, oil and real estate ETFs via crypto. Meanwhile, LAT is about to be listed on 4 major crypto exchanges. LAT Crypto Research team of 4 McKinsey and Deutsche Bank alumni forecasts the project to tokenize and trade assets worth $1.2 tn by 2025, while the value of assets tokenized globally is expected to reach $5 tn. LAT Token Sale allows crypto community to accelerate bridging of real and crypto economies. Join Token Sale now to get your bonus.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LA (LA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website