The live price of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD (FRXUSD) today is 0.999622 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 94.56M USD. FRXUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 94.76M USD

During today, the price change of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD to USD was $ +0.00027252.
In the past 30 days, the price change of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD to USD was $ +0.0010424058.
In the past 60 days, the price change of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD to USD was $ 0.

Today$ +0.00027252+0.03%
30 Days$ +0.0010424058+0.10%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Discover the latest price analysis of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

1 FRXUSD to VND
25,631.307702
1 FRXUSD to AUD
A$1.57940276
1 FRXUSD to GBP
0.75971272
1 FRXUSD to EUR
0.86967114
1 FRXUSD to USD
$0.999622
1 FRXUSD to MYR
RM4.41832924
1 FRXUSD to TRY
37.99563222
1 FRXUSD to JPY
¥142.85598002
1 FRXUSD to RUB
84.5680212
1 FRXUSD to INR
85.93750334
1 FRXUSD to IDR
Rp16,660.36000252
1 FRXUSD to KRW
1,428.03000054
1 FRXUSD to PHP
57.03843132
1 FRXUSD to EGP
￡E.51.22063128
1 FRXUSD to BRL
R$5.8977698
1 FRXUSD to CAD
C$1.37947836
1 FRXUSD to BDT
121.2041675
1 FRXUSD to NGN
1,591.7480917
1 FRXUSD to UAH
41.29438482
1 FRXUSD to VES
Bs70.973162
1 FRXUSD to PKR
Rs279.68423938
1 FRXUSD to KZT
515.52505784
1 FRXUSD to THB
฿33.44735212
1 FRXUSD to TWD
NT$32.46772256
1 FRXUSD to AED
د.إ3.66861274
1 FRXUSD to CHF
Fr0.80969382
1 FRXUSD to HKD
HK$7.7470705
1 FRXUSD to MAD
.د.م9.27649216
1 FRXUSD to MXN
$20.2423455