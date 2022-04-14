Kyro (KYRO) Information

Introducing KYRO: The First Dragon of the Kaspaverse 🐉🚀 Welcome to KYRO, a trailblazing meme coin built on the KRC-20 network, combining innovation, artistry, and a powerful mission. As the First Dragon of the Kaspaverse, KYRO is the only token that allocates 10% of all donations towards funding smart contracts on Kaspa, further advancing its groundbreaking technology. KYRO is a project like no other, featuring 100% original art and a rich, immersive backstory that brings its legend to life. Backed by a dedicated team of developers working tirelessly, KYRO is determined to climb to the #1 spot, aiming to rival the likes of KANGO and NACHO. Why a dragon? Because no creature symbolizes power and dominance like an apex predator. With lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and scalability, KYRO embodies the strength and superiority of its namesake. Its ambitious roadmap includes DeFi integration, exclusive collectibles, and a merchandise release to unite the community. KYRO is more than a token; it’s a movement. 100% community-driven and built for the future, it’s set to redefine the crypto space. The First Dragon has awakened—join the flight to greatness! #KYRO #KRC20 #Kaspa