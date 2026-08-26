Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin Price Today

The live Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin (KGST) price today is $ 0.0113973, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current KGST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0113973 per KGST.

Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,390,723, with a circulating supply of 560.72M KGST. During the last 24 hours, KGST traded between $ 0.01136138 (low) and $ 0.01151972 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01245301, while the all-time low was $ 0.01117502.

In short-term performance, KGST moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.07M.

Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin (KGST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.39M$ 6.39M $ 6.39M Volume (24H) $ 1.07M$ 1.07M $ 1.07M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.39M$ 6.39M $ 6.39M Circulation Supply 560.72M 560.72M 560.72M Total Supply 560,721,206.0 560,721,206.0 560,721,206.0

The current Market Cap of Kyrgyz Som Stablecoin is $ 6.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.07M. The circulating supply of KGST is 560.72M, with a total supply of 560721206.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.39M.