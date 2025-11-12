Kylo the Doge is a famous Shiba Inu known for his hilarious squeaks, dramatic reactions, and expressive face. He rose to fame on TikTok, gaining over 4 million followers and 150 million likes with funny videos of him “playing dead,” reacting to “betrayals,” and jumping through hoops. His exaggerated expressions and high-pitched squeals perfectly capture the quirky charm of Shiba Inus, making him a fan favorite. Kylo is also popular on Instagram and YouTube, where he continues to entertain a growing audience with his cartoon-like personality and lovable antics.