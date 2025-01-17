KwikTrust Price (KTX)
The live price of KwikTrust (KTX) today is 0.00423434 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KwikTrust Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.46 USD
- KwikTrust price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KTX price information.
During today, the price change of KwikTrust to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KwikTrust to USD was $ -0.0013418814.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KwikTrust to USD was $ -0.0015956593.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KwikTrust to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013418814
|-31.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015956593
|-37.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KwikTrust: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-9.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KwikTrust protocol is a foundational blockchain technology platform that powers two products. The first (launched February 2024) is the KwikSign blockchain digital signature and file validation platform, incorporating identity checks. The second (launched July 2024) is the OnRekord (patent pending) SuperNFT platform which enables users to create unique digital assets are are linked to the validated identity of the inventor(s), creator(s) or owner(s) using fractional ownership and fractional payments to create a more secure and flexible form of digital asset. The platforms utilise the native $KTX utility token.
